TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Byrne Dairy has opened its third store in Greater Binghamton.

A new Byrne Dairy and Deli opened for business last Wednesday August 16, but held its grand opening celebration today.

The Syracuse-based convenience store chain sells gas and diesel plus the typical assortment of convenience store fare. It also offers Byrne Dairy products including ice cream, both in containers and scooped to order. It boasts a full deli with prepared sandwiches, wraps and salads as well as doughnuts, cookies and other baked goods.

Town of Chenango Supervisor Jo Anne Klenovic says it’s a big improvement over the empty field it was built on. She’s encouraging other out-of-town businesses to take a look at the Upper Front Street commercial corridor.

“They’re looking at us from other angles, from other areas, and bringing the business here. It’s a good sign for the Town of Chenango. We’d like to see more. We’re interested in anybody that’s interested in us, that’s for sure,” said Klenovic.

Byrne Dairy and Deli is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Upper Front location is the 71st store in the chain. It follows similar stores that already opened in Endicott and Endwell.

A fourth Broome County store is under construction along Route 11 in Whitney Point.