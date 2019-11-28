‘Buy in Broome’ encourages shoppers to buy local this holiday season

VESTAL, N.Y. – A local campaign is encouraging you to buy local this holiday season.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and Broome County officials were in Vestal to promote their initiative entitled Buy in Broome.

Worldwide Sports Supply played host to the conference, in which officials promoted shopping locally.

Officials say that shopping at local stores can boost local economy, send local children to college, and even help pay rent.

Binghamton Chamber COO Amy Shaw says local shopping will support local workers.

“If we walk into a local business and spend our dollars, were supporting the business, were supporting the families that they employ, we are generation tax dollars for the community. Which just makes it a stronger more successful economy,” she said.

Shoppers at local markets will find Buy in Broome shopping bags in local outlets.