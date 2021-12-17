BINGHAMTON, NY – A local ski shop is looking to build on the momentum of last season’s surge in interest.

Berger’s Ski and Snowboard in Binghamton is in its busiest time of year, combining the start of the ski season with holiday shopping.

Owner James Sherrick says the number of skiers and boarders in our area grew by 30 percent as people sought safe, outdoor activities during the pandemic.

Already inventory is tight and seasonal rentals were sold out months ago.

Sherrick says he had a ton of new customers when he opened back in August.

“Who told us they skied for the first time last year. They did it with their family. Never really knew how much fun it was and they just had a great time as a family unit. Because of that, they wanted to be able to go more and make it easier. So, therefore doing a seasonal lease for children and even some adults, or purchasing equipment, just makes it much easier access to the mountains,” says Sherrick.

Sherrick says purchasing skis or season-long rentals can also be more economical if you plan to ski multiple times.

He says that while supply chain issues have limited some access to equipment, he still has enough sizes to service most customers.

For more information, go to BergersSports.com.