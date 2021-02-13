Busy afternoon for Brooktondale Fire Department

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Saturday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program and announced that individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions can use the 'Am I Eligible' website starting Sunday morning. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, New York's health care distribution sites have received 2,129,135 first doses and already administered 90 percent or 1,923,259 first dose vaccinations and 83 percent of first and second doses. The week 9 allocation from the federal government continues being delivered to providers for administration.

"Our vaccine supply is going up, the positivity rate is going down and we're getting one step closer to winning the war against COVID each day," Governor Cuomo said. "The numbers show that we're moving in the right direction, and to maintain this trajectory we must win the footrace between vaccinating New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible and keeping the infection rate down. We have the infrastructure in place to get shots in arms as quickly as possible - we just need the supply to do it - and with a new leader in Washington we're finally beginning to get more supply, allowing us to open vaccination appointments up to New Yorkers with comorbidities starting next week. We can almost see the light at the end of this dark tunnel, and it is critical that all New Yorkers continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and act responsibly so that we can defeat this beast once and for all."