Businesses fight for racial equality

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Some big businesses are choosing to take a public position on the nationwide protests for policing reform.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on the reasons for the corporate involvement and how it might affect the movement.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, brands, large and small spoke out against police brutality.

But New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says that isn’t enough.

“I would not allow big companies to get a pass on just a few nice words and few nice goals.”

Senator Gillibrand says she’s looking for action.

“Are you willing to put your money where your mouth is? And, are you willing to invest in these communities that have been held back for generations because of the lack of investment.”

One example of a company trying to take action, Nike, which recently announced a $40M investment in programs fighting racial inequality.

“We are in a period of time where we need some change.”

Brian Dodge is the President of the Retail Industry Leaders Association and expects more companies to start working toward change.

The underlying policies in law enforcement some of them – have poorly served good cops and we want to make sure that we’re getting the policy right.

“A company that, obviously, many of the next generation pay attention to, participating in this conversation in a positive way. That’s a good thing.”

New York Congressman Tom Reed says these brands are prompting conversations where they are needed most.

“Between families, between different classes, between different races of people.”

Reed says these conversations can bring real change.

Reporting in Washington, I’m Morgan Wright.