ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A public comment session was held at the Huron campus to allow the community a chance to address questions and concerns regarding the new, lithium-ion cell manufacturer.

Imperium 3 is the newest giga-factory dedicated to manufacturing cutting edge battery technology to lead the charge of transitioning to renewable energy.

Community members were asking questions such as, what is it about Imperium’s battery that sets it apart from competitors in the market.

Imperium says its goal is to produce 1 giga-watt of energy per year.

For context, one giga-watt is enough to power a city 5 times the size of Endicott.

The company says that there will be more events in the near future to involve the community more and more.