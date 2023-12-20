Manlius cannabis grower's showcase opens for the holiday season

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s rollout of legal cannabis sales and dispensaries has been slow and clunky, to put it kindly.

It’s also left a lot of growers with piles of crops, but some places like the Town of Manlius are finding some small ways to help them.

According to Manlius Town Supervision John Deer, the “Just Breathe: Cannabis Grower’s Showcase,” is a solution to the slower rollout of retail licenses.

“This is an opportunity for growers and producers to get some of their product out to the public, working with a licensed retailer, and it’s providing a little extra flexibility. We know we’ve got people who are interested in opening their own dispensary in the town, so this is a really good opportunity for us to test this out.”

The Cannabis Grower’s Showcase is essentially a pop-up dispensary, located across from the Daily Diner in the Limestone Commons area on 185 West Seneca Street in Manlius. The space opened on Sunday, Dec. 17, and will be open until the end of the year, closing on Dec. 31.

Damien Cornwell is the owner of the pop-up dispensary, which is an extension of his dispensary Just Breathe in Binghamton where he serves as operations manager.

“This intersection between the cannabis lifestyle, music, the different things that we do on the radio station, all those things weʼve done have built this ecosystem that fits in really nicely in terms of moving the needle, creating social change and helping folks out. Thatʼs really the beauty in all of this,” stated Cornwell on the website.

The pop-up dispensary sells edibles like gummies, live-resin gummies, disposable vaporizers, live-resin vape cartridges, pre-rolls, flower and more.

In terms of regulating these pop-up shops, the cannabis grower showcases are only allowed until the end of the year, hence why the shop closes on Dec. 31, but Deer says he wouldn’t be surprised if the state extended that.

“As per the MRTA, there’s additional tax revenue does come directly to the town, so what we’re looking to do, we’re looking at using all that revenue to give it to our police department to get better training,” said Deer.

The pop-up dispensary is cash-only, but customers can pre-order products online here.

“Just Breathe: Cannabis Grower’s Showcase” is open during the following hours.

Day Hours Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Holiday hours: Sunday, Dec. 24 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Holiday hours: Monday, Dec. 25 CLOSED

For more information, visit justbreathe.com or call 315-692-2131.