VIRGIL, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – This weekend’s snowstorm boosted the base at Greek Peak as it prepares to celebrate a significant milestone.

The ski resort in Virgil is marking its 65th anniversary on Thursday. Greek Peak began in 1958 with the construction of the A frame lodge, two short rope tows and four trails: Elysian Fields, Iliad, Meadow and Stoic.

Tickets were $7.

The resort has grown considerably in the intervening years, with 9 lifts, 44 trails and 11 glades, multiple buildings at the base, Hope Lake Lodge and an outdoor adventure center.

Marketing Director, Jon Spaulding, says the official grand opening was a big day for Cortland County.

“January 11, 1958 was the official commemoration day for Greek Peak. They had a big parade in downtown Cortland. The Governor at the time had a special decree that this would be Greek Peak Commemoration Day,” Spaulding said.

Wes Kryger is the President of Greek Peak Mountain Resort and practically grew up there.

His father Al was among the founders and went on to own the resort for decades.

This Thursday, all lift tickets will be $65 and the first 65 people at the ticket window will receive a free commemorative poster.

For more information, go to GreekPeak.net