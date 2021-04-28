Ford posts surprise $3.26B 1Q profit; chip shortage looms

Business

by: TOM KRISHER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it made $3.26 billion in the first quarter, helped by rising vehicle prices and in spite of production cuts due to a global shortage of computer chips.

The earnings reversed a nearly $2 billion net loss from a year ago, when Ford burned through cash at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Excluding non-recurring items, the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says it made 89 cents per share from January through March. That trounced Wall Street estimates of 22 cents per share. Quarterly revenue was $36.23 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $36.13 billion, according to FactSet.

But the chip shortage could make things worse later in the year. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said in a statement that Ford expects to lose about half of its second-quarter production due to the shortage. But the second quarter should be the low point for the problem.

The company now expects full-year pretax income to be between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion, including a $2.5 billion cut due to the chip shortage.

The first-quarter earnings included a noncash gain of $902 million on Ford’s investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News