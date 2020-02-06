1  of  45
Closings
Afton Central School District Athens Area Schools Binghamton City Schools Binghamton University Blue Ridge School District Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton Broome County Council of Churches Broome County Meals on Wheels Broome County Seniors Ctr. Broome-Tioga BOCES Catholic Schools of Broome Chenango Valley Schools Cincinnatus Central D.C.M.O BOCES Harrold Campus D.C.M.O. Boces Chenango Campus Deposit Central Schools Discovery Center Family Enrichment Network Broome Family Enrichment Network Headstart-Newark Valley Family Enrichment Network Headstart-Owego Family Enrichment Network Headstart-Waverly Hancock Central Schools Harpursville Schools Ithaca College Johnson City Central Maine - Endwell Schools Meals on Wheels of Western Broome Montrose Area School District Newark Valley Schools Otselic Valley Schools Owego Apalachin School District Oxford Academy Playyard Concepts Inc. Sayre Area Schools Spencer-Van Etten Central School SUNY Broome Tompkins Cortland C.C. Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES Union - Endicott Schools Vestal Central Schools Walton Schools Waverly School District Whitney Point Central Whitney Pt Pre-School Daycare Windsor Central

Czech central bank lifts key interest rate to tame inflation

Business
Posted: / Updated:

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s central bank has surprisingly raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point to 2.25% in response to higher inflation rates, a move that’s helped lift the country’s currency to its highest level against the euro since 2012.

Thursday’s move, which was not expected in financial markets, is the first since since May. A hike had been pencilled in for later in the year as inflation is running at 3.2%, above the bank’s target of 3%.

The central bank has been steadily lifting its key rate since August 2017, when it was at a low of 0.05%.

Following the hike, the Czech crown hit an 8-year high against the euro, dropping to below 25 crowns for one euro.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now