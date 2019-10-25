Average Wall Street salary dropped to $399K last year

Business
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s comptroller says salaries on Wall Street dropped by 5.6% last year.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reports Friday that the average 2018 salary, including bonuses, for securities industry employees in New York City was $398,600. That’s down from $422,500 in 2017, which was the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

The salary drop tracks with a decline in bonuses, which can account for more than a third of Wall Street wages.

Pretax profits in the securities industry reached $15.1 billion in the first six months of 2019. That’s an 11% increase over the same period last year and the best start in a decade.

But DiNapoli said a slowdown in the global economy and other factors pose threats to Wall Street profits in the second half of 2019.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack