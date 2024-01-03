Many of us will renew our vows to self-improvement in the form of New Year’s resolutions. For many of us, those commitments will unravel before summer. But if buying a new car is in your plans, why not tie it to a goal to last all year? There may be no better motivation than a daily reminder — your car — to stick to your resolution. Whether you want to venture deeper into your local wild lands or just check out more happenings in town, the car experts at Edmunds have suggestions for cars that can help make those promises stick. All the prices below include destination and handling.

1: GET IN SHAPE: 2024 TOYOTA GR COROLLA

Everyone’s favorite New Year’s resolution is also the quickest one to fall off. But with a workout partner like the Toyota GR Corolla, you’re more likely to stick with your goals all year. You recognize the Corolla name, no doubt. But the GR Corolla is what results when the standard model has been in the gym, setting personal bests in the deadlift and bench press.

The GR Corolla takes the regular Corolla hatchback and hops it up with 300 horsepower. That’s a massive 131-horsepower boost from the regular Corolla hatchback. It also comes with a performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system and a standard six-speed manual transmission. And with 0-60 mph acceleration in just 5 seconds, you’ll get there quick.

Starting price: $37,195

2. EXPLORE MORE: 2024 FORD BRONCO

We all yearn to shake off the chains of our ordered lives, and there are few better ways to get off the beaten path than with a Ford Bronco. This capable off-roader can be had with knobby all-terrain tires and a high ground clearance to set you up for trips to the mountains, deserts and beaches. You can also remove the doors and roof to get an unobstructed view of nature.

As a truck-based SUV, the Bronco isn’t as comfortable or as fuel-efficient as the typical crossover SUV. It’s also pretty noisy on the highway. But compared to its crosstown rival, the Jeep Wrangler, it’s more refined and easier to drive.

Starting price: $41,025

3: GET OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE: 2024 HYUNDAI IONIQ 6

Friends, leadership gurus and today’s modern spiritual guide — The Influencer — constantly tell us to try new things. This year, we’ll try it with the Hyundai Ioniq 6. This fully electric sedan debuted last year and looks like a stretched version of a late 1960s Volkswagen Beetle. But this Hyundai is anything but retro. It’s fun to drive and has an interior full of the latest technology features.

Going electric can feel risky, but the Ioniq 6 promises ample reward. Equipped with a single motor and its largest optional battery, the Hyundai is rated for up to 361 miles on a full battery charge. In Edmunds’ testing, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive Ioniq 6 managed 303 miles, 33 miles more than its EPA-estimated range. The Ioniq 6 is also the quickest-charging EV Edmunds has tested for use at public fast-charging stations.

Starting price: $43,565

4: SPEND LESS: 2024 NISSAN VERSA

Every January, many of us declare our intentions to save more and spend less. And if you’re shopping for a new car this year, the Nissan Versa is one way to keep that resolution. The Versa is one of today’s most affordable new cars, but it’s hardly cheap. It comes with several standard advanced driver assist features such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning

With just 122 horsepower, the Versa isn’t fast. But it’s fuel-efficient and gets an estimated 40 mpg on the highway, meaning the Versa will save you money on more than just its starting price. It’s also practical, with seating for five and a large trunk.

Starting price: $17,405

5: GET OUT MORE: 2024 MERCEDES-BENZ GLB

For 2024, going out is the new staying in. When friends suggest visiting a new museum exhibit or rave about a new farmers market, pick them up in the Mercedes-Benz GLB. Its compact size makes it a breeze to park anywhere, yet its interior is roomy enough for four adults. There’s even an optional third row best suited to kids, but it works in a pinch if your museum outing expands.

A turbocharged four-cylinder engine gives the GLB ample power. It reaches 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest compact luxury SUVs Edmunds has tested. It also offers fuel economy of 27 mpg combined. Generous cargo space is another benefit and makes for easy handling of luggage, farmers-market hauls and more.

Starting price: $45,600

EDMUNDS SAYS

Whether you want to bulk up, spend less or just venture out more, a handful of cars can help you stay focused on your New Year’s resolutions.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Dan Frio is a contributor at Edmunds.