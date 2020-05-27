AMD’S Su, Discovery’s Zaslav among highest paid CEOs

Here are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2019, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
The AP’s compensation study covered 329 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.
Pay for chief executives rose to a median of $12.3 million last year, including salary, stock and other compensation. Median means half were larger, and half were smaller.
Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock or option grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.
___
Top female CEOs:
1. Lisa T. Su
Advanced Micro Devices
$58.5 million.
Change from last year: 338%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 604 times, up from 165
Overall ranking: No. 1
___
2. Marillyn A. Hewson
Lockheed Martin
$24.4 million
Change from last year: 14%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 200 times, up from 191
Overall ranking: 22
___
3. Mary T. Barra
General Motors
$21.3 million
Change from last year: -2%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 203 times, down from 281
Overall ranking: 37
___
4. Virginia M. Rometty
IBM
$19.1 million
Change from last year: 9%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 354 times, up from 319
Overall ranking: 57
___
5. Phebe N. Novakovic
General Dynamics
$17.8 million
Change from last year: -14%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 157 times, down from 240
Overall ranking: 76
___
Top Male CEOs:
1. David Zaslav
Discovery
$45.8 million
Change from last year: -65%
His pay vs typical company worker: 578 times, down from 1,511
Overall ranking: No. 2
___
2. Robert Iger
Walt Disney
$45.6 million
Change from last year: -31%
His pay vs typical company worker: 911 times, down from 1,424 times
Overall ranking: No. 3
___
3. Shantanu Narayen
Adobe Inc.
$39.1 million
Change from last year: 38%
His pay vs typical company worker: 266 times, up from 200
Overall ranking: No. 4
___
4. Reed Hastings
Netflix
$38.6 million
Change from last year: 7%
His pay vs typical company worker: 190 times, up from 178
Overall ranking: No. 5
___
5. Larry J. Merlo
CVS Health
$36.5 million
Change from last year: 66%
His pay vs typical company worker: 790 times, up from 618
Overall ranking: No. 6
Note: CVS Health says pay figures filed in its proxy are misleading, in part because of a recent change in how it reports executive compensation. It says Merlo’s pay was “relatively consistent” with the two years prior after excluding some one-time events and that his pay ratio narrowed to 425 last year.