BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Unleashed Consulting is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It was founded 8 years ago by Danny Ceballos who has years of experience working as an executive with non-profits across the country.

Ceballos, who grew up in Greater Binghamton, returned to his hometown 2 years ago and continues to serve clients nationwide.

The business provides leadership and management training to both middle managers and senior executives, primarily for large non-profits and healthcare institutions.

Ceballos says many managers are promoted because of their technical expertise and never receive training on how to best supervise people.

He says his approach is firmly grounded in the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“There’s not a lot of consulting firms or a lot of training companies that have that deep sense of social justice and bringing out the best in people. So that they are happier, more efficient, more productive. Then their bottom lines are enhanced,” said Ceballos.

Ceballos says half of the people who quit their jobs due so because of their bosses. He says that’s a huge loss of talent for their employers.

For more information, go to unleashedconsult.com.