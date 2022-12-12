BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The church, located on Chenango Street has been a member of the chamber since 2001.

It was founded in 1817 as First Presbyterian but changed its name to United Presbyterian after merging with West Presbyterian back in 2011.

Besides holding weekly services for the community, the church acts as a community hub, dedicating space to various organizations such as VINES, Community Options, Justice and Unity of the Southern Tier, the NAACP, Walk with Me and a free community meal every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m.

Reverend Kimberly Chastain says that the pandemic has been a difficult challenge to navigate, but that the church was fortunate having started streaming its services prior to the outbreak.

“We’re getting used to being back in the building and being back together in person, but it’s surprising how long that’s taken. Not because we don’t enjoy being together, but because we’re all so afraid that it’s going to happen again.”

The church’s sanctuary is utilized for events throughout the year such as LUMA, the Tri-Cities Opera, and symphony performances.

Chastain says that it is the business owners and leaders in the congregation that continue to develop new strategies to involve the community and be more than just a place of worship.

To see all of the programs and events offered, visit upcbgm.org.