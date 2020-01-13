Business of the Week: Southern Tier Sewing

BINGHAMTON, NY – Southern Tier Sewing Center is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Located in the Valley Plaza in Johnson City, the Sewing Center is a Bernina sewing machine dealer and services all brands of sewing machines.

The business, which caters to quilters and crafters, also sells top quality fabrics and notions and offers classes in quilting, embroidery and special projects such as making fabric trivets.

Justine Layman purchased Grandmother’s Thimble in Vestal in 2001 and decided to move the business and change its name in order to appeal to all ages.

She says making a quilt is like making a family heirloom.

“I’ve seen quilts from the 1800’s and it’s just amazing to think that somebody way back then actually sewed it and it’s still around. It’s just amazing,” says Layman.

Layman says her shop offers a level customer service and knowledge not available on the internet or elsewhere.

And she says Bernina makes the highest quality and most reliable machines.

Free classes are provided with each Bernina purchase.



And the Center offers open sewing every Thursday and Friday from 10 until 5 when customers can come in to work on their own projects and receive guidance from the professionals.

