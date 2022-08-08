BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Southern Tier Connect is this week’s Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Business of the Week.

The company is one of seven care coordination organizations in New York State.

The Western Regional Director, Carey Peters says that the company provides comprehensive care coordination to those who are intellectually or developmentally disabled.

Southern Tier Connect develops plans, and refers people to services and support systems in the community.

Peters says that the company focuses on bringing a holistic, person centered approach.

Western Regional Director at Southern Tier Connect, Carey Peters says, “Southern Tier Connect in terms of care coordination is above all the rest; that you have big reasons to go small when it comes to Southern Tier. Really, that quality care and compassion within your community, knowing the struggles and the resources really do set us apart.”

Peters says that their style of care is what sets Southern Tier Connect apart from its competitors.

She says all of the care managers have grown up, lived, and worked in this community.

She also says that Southern Tier Connect is one of the few brick and mortar care coordination facilities in the area, as a majority have transitioned online.

Southern Tier Connect is located at 199 State Street in Binghamton.



Visit their website at https://southerntierconnect.org/.