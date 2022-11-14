BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Russ the Big Guy Consulting is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Russ the Big Guy assists companies of all sizes with their employee training.

The firm’s improv fun shops act as tools to facilitate professional and efficient communication between employees and different branches within an organization.

Founder Russell Swanger says that companies do not need to invest an arm and a leg to receive quality communication training.

He says all he needs to work his magic is an empty room and the employees.

Swanger says, “It’s become a problem now, especially with the younger people, who may have less experience communicating with individuals on a personal level, they’re great with tech, maybe not so good in person. So we can help provide those types of skills. They used to be called soft skills, but I call them power skills because they’re really so important these days.”

Swanger says that each improv fun shop is tailored to whatever that specific organization needs help with.

He says each class is a hands-on, multi-sensory experience to energize employees.

You can get in touch with Russ the Big Guy by calling him at 725-5704 or looking him up on social media.