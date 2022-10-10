BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) –

Ripic’s Carousel Lanes is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

In 2019, Jeff and Becky Ripic purchased what used to be Laurel Bowl.

Becky says that during the pandemic, the business made a lot of upgrades to its facilities, including new lanes, gutters, a new roof, re-modeled the bathrooms, and is still looking to move into a bigger building. Becky says that since Carousel Lanes is one of the smallest bowling alleys in the area, she gets to learn each customer by name, and create the family friendly atmosphere she remembers growing up in.

Part Owner of Carousel Lanes Becky Ripic says, “Bowling is really one of the only family events left right. You can go to baseball; you can go to soccer and all that but you’re sitting in the stands while your nephew or son or grandson is playing down on the field. Here, you have to become friends, you have to mingle, you bowl with people. It’s really a family and friend gathering.”

Carousel Lanes does not have an arcade area, which Becky says was intended to make the experience solely about family, friends, and bowling.

In November and December, Carousel Lanes will be hosting a regional competition which includes bowlers spanning from Maine, all the way to Virginia.

Check out their hours and leagues at https://carousel-lanes.com/.