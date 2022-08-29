BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Nick Romo State Farm is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Romo opened his State Farm Agency in 2017 serving clients in Tompkins and Broome Counties. He has an office with 4 employees in downtown Ithaca, but also works out of his home in Binghamton.

Romo said that during the pandemic, he increased the number of commercial lines he wrote, working with small businesses, retail stores, restaurants and consultants.

He also works with business owners to plan for their retirement and to provide benefits to their employees.

According to Romo, there’s a lot more to insurance coverage than just finding the cheapest rate.

“What we do differently is make people think about the real ‘what ifs’ of life. Sometimes, it’s not fun to say ‘What if Joe died? What if Joe was in a horrible accident and couldn’t work for about 18 months?’ Those aren’t optimistic things to think about like saving $80 a month. But those are real life situations and if somebody doesn’t talk about them, maybe no one will and these people won’t be prepared for the future.”

Romo said that right now about 70 percent of his customer base is in the Ithaca area and 30 percent in Greater Binghamton.

He plans to add another staff member to work solely on commercial accounts.

For more information, call 256-2886.