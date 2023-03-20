TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Meredith Kost Aflac is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Kost is an independent business owner and benefits consultant with Aflac.

Aflac provides supplemental insurance for unexpected costs due to injuries or serious illness.

Kost works with about 100 companies in New York and Pennsylvania to craft Aflac plans that suit their employees’ needs.

She says that unlike traditional health insurance plans, Aflac pays the policy holder directly to cover the services that they received.

“They can use that money any way that they want. You can’t take your health insurance card to the grocery store or pay your mortgage or rent with it, or put fuel in your gas tank. But, this is money that helps people keep their household going so that if they’re not at work because they’re sick or hurt, they’re not going to lose what they’ve worked so hard for.”

Kost says Aflac offers a range of policies to fit a business’s needs.

They include cancer-specific plans, hospital visits and an accident policy.

Aflac also has dental, vision, term life and whole life insurance plans.

Kost also can assist her customers with Excellus policies.

To reach Kost, call 624-1148.