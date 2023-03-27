ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – McCoy’s Chophouse is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

McCoy’s was opened in late 2020 by prominent local restaurateur Jim McCoy at the site of his former restaurant Lampy’s in Endicott.

It’s features a blend of the menus of Lampy’s, which featured Italian dishes, and the Number 5, a fine dining restaurant that McCoy ran in Binghamton for 43 years.

The upscale steakhouse has a large menu with prime grade steaks which represent the top 2 percent of steaks available.

There’s also seafood, chicken, veal and other options.

The wine list features 120 selections and the bar offers a number of specialty cocktails.

McCoy says that while the food is fantastic, it’s the service that makes his restaurant the go-to place for special occasions.

“It’s a service experience. We get a lot of comment cards where they talk about the service. ‘You made my mother’s 80th birthday special,’ etc. I emphasize service. One of the things that I manage is the service.”

McCoy says that while he’d like to retire, he’s still at the restaurant most Friday and Saturday nights greeting customers and making certain that they’re happy.

McCoy’s Chophouse is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 8:30 and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 9:30.

It also offers lunch from 11:30 to 2 Monday through Friday and there’s a separate bar menu.

For more information, go to mccoyschophouse.com.