TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Maines Food and Party Warehouse is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Located on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango, Maines sells a wide variety of items for both restaurants and retail customers.

For the food service industry, it offers bulk food and paper products along with kitchen cookware, tools and containers.

The store also stocks a large assortment of produce, there’s a full service deli that specializes in party platters and Maines Meat City with high-quality beef, pork and chicken cut to order.

And with graduation season approaching, General manger Brad Hurlburt says Maines has everything you need for a special celebration.

“We have all these party supplies in 3 aisles that you can grab, the plates, the napkins, the table cover rolls. But you also have the bulk sizing that you can purchase to create your own party at home. So, it’s all encompassing, not just party supplies but we can be the life of your party.”

The store, which has never had a membership fee, traces its roots back to Maines Cash and Carry which opened on Grand Avenue in Johnson City in 1984.

Hurlburt says the Maines Food and Party Warehouse also sells a lot of local brands of sauces, marinades, coffees and more.

It’s open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 to 7 on Sundays.

To place a party platter order, go to mainesfood.net.