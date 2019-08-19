Business of the Week: Leroy Package Store

BINGHAMTON – Leroy Package Store is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The wine and liquor retailer prides itself on its vast selection of wines and stocking a number of hard-to-find and specialty products.

The store was founded by Maury Kobrin on Leroy Street in Binghamton in 1950 and has been expanded several times over the years.

Today, Maury’s son Paul owns and operates the store.

He says that he and his experienced staff combine product knowledge with a personal touch.

“All of the wines that are available for sale here are things that I have tasted and purchased. Between myself and my manager, you’re usually going to get one or the other of us. So, there’s that personal engagement that we have with our customers. We have long-term relationships with a lot of our customers which is really gratifying,” he said.

Kobrin says his extensive wine selection is due to the fact that he buys from a wide variety of distributors.

The store is located at 64 Leroy Street next to The Beef and is open from 9:30 am to 11:00 pm Monday through Saturday.