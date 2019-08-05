Business of the Week: Kristy’s Imagination Photography

This week’s Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week is Kristy’s Imagination Photography.

Kristy’s provides on location photography for a wide variety of occasions.

Owner Kristy Johnston says a lot of her business is weddings doing 20 to 30 a year, but she also does family portraits, senior pictures, pet photography and head shots.

Johnston also photographs the Chamber’s big events including the Annual Dinner, BingBizCon, and the Young Professionals Summit.

Johnston started the business in March of 2011.

She says her passion and love of photography that dates back to her high school days at Chenango Forks has helped her succeed.

“The experience I provide my customers. Everything is customized based on their needs. I pour my heart and soul into my job and what I do. Giving a quality product back to my customer and not just taking a picture. It’s capturing that raw emotion and that special moment and really providing a more personalized experience for them,” she said.

Johnston says she hopes to one day open her own studio.

Those that would like to learn more about Kristy’s Imagination Photography can visit her website http://KristysPhoto.com.