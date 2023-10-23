ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Illuminations Holiday Lighting is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Illuminations started six years ago, and provides commercial grade decor for Christmas, other holidays, and events. The business handles everything from the design of the display to the installation and breaking it down.

President Eddie Bello says he began setting up Christmas displays last month. He says Illuminations installs over 2 million lights across Broome County.

“All of our lights are commercial grade, all of our products. Which means they’re much more durable, they’re going to last through the rough and tough Winter seasons. And we can custom cut them to the size of your home. Whether it’s a certain color combination, or look, we’ll help you from the beginning and make sure that you get a magical Christmas, exactly what you want,” said Bello.

Bello says that they are open all year round, but this is their busiest time of year.

To find out more, and to schedule an installation, visit binghamtonchristmaslights.com, or call 237-1440