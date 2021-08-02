Business of the Week: Cunningham’s Jewelry

BINGHAMTON, NY – Cunningham’s Jewelry is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

David Cunningham is the owner of the reatila store located at 1139 Upper Front Street in the Nimmonsburg Square.

He’s been in the jewelry making business for over 20 years, having started back in high school.

After college, he was doing repair work for over 30 stores all across the North East, then decided to open up Cunningham’s Jewelry 4 years ago.

Cunningham says the main thing that make his store unique is the ability to custom design anything.

“Our motto is, Your Imagination is our Inventory. People come in if they inherited diamonds from their grandma or anything they want redesigned, we can reuse their stones, we can reuse their metal,” he says.

Cunningham’s currently has 1 full time designer and 1 part time sales person.

His rings are all made right in the store, with a 3-D printer available to assist with any design.

The current hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 10 to 4 and 10 to 2 on Saturdays.

For more information check out its Facebook page at Cunningham’s Jewelry.