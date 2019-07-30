Business of the Week: Conklin Players Club

CONKLIN, N.Y. – Conklin Players Club is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Located at 1520 Conklin Road, CPC is an 18 hole championship course that is open to the public.

First opened in 1991, Conklin Players Club is known for its wide variety of holes with plenty of sand and water hazards and some extreme elevation.

It also uses bent grass on its fairways, the grass typically associated with greens.

Its golf carts are equipped with GPS and are changed out every four years.

Owner Theresa Rickard says CPC offers country club quality at a public course.

“We have great landscaping here with unique holes and the way they’re designed. It’s friendly to the golfer however, it’s challenging at the same time. I think the beauty of the course itself, the layout and how it’s kept up, the conditions,” she said.

Rickard says Conklin Players Club hosts plenty of tournaments, both private and public, as well as leagues.

It has a full-service pro shop, restaurant/lounge and a snack shop on the turn.

Golf Pro Ryan Evans offers lessons and also runs its First Tee program for junior golfers.

For more info or to book a tee time, go to http://ConklinPlayers.com.