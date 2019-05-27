Business of the Week: Broome County Humane Society

This week’s Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week is the Broome County Human Society.

Starting in the late 1800s and officially incorporating in 1916, the Humane Society offers sheltering for abused, abandoned or unwanted animals and helps them find their forever homes.

The organization also offers low cost paying and neutering programs along with boarding, grooming and cremation services.

The Broome County Humane Society has 22 employees and many volunteers.

Executive Director Karen Matson says the organization’s history helps set them apart.



“I think we’re very different than a lot of the rescues. We’re all doing great work we’re all in it for the same reasons, to help the animals. But we are able, because we’ve been an organization in this business for so many years, we are able to use the long terms supporters we have to help more. We have regular donors and supporters and with their support we can have paid staff, we can help more animals because of that,” she says.

Matson says on average they help 1,200 animals a year with a projected rise to between 1,500 and 1,700 in 2019.

The capacity at the shelter is 67 dogs and between 150 to 200 cats.

Adoption prices average at $225 for dogs and between $55 and $95 for cats but include all shots along with spaying or neutering.

Those interested in helping an animal find its forever home or volunteering can stop by The Broome County Humane Society located at 167 Conklin Ave.

