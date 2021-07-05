Business of the Week: Boys & Girls Club

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Boys and Girls Club is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The club has been located on Clinton Street in Binghamton since 2010.

It offers afterschool and holiday programming during the school year and day camps at Camp Sertoma in Kirkwood and the Clinton Street facility during the Summer.

The organization traces its origins to the foudning of the Boys Club of Binghamton in 1904.

When the Boys Club merged with the Girls Club in Binghamton in 1977, it was the first merged co-ed club in the country.

Executive Director Marybeth Smith says it’s a fun, safe place for kids.

“They come to us because they know that we are going to provide them opportunities and give them things to do and to learn and to discover here at the club. They feel safe, they love the staff and they know that they can always count on our staff,” she said.

The club is open to all kids from kindergarten through age 18 and costs $65 per year to join, although no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

Summer programming costs extra.

While Camp Sertoma is full for the Summer, there may be a few slots left at Clinton Street.

Call 723-7404 for more information.