Business of the Week: Botnick Chevrolet

BINGHAMTON, NY – Botnick Chevrolet is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It offers sales, service and parts for Chevy cars, trucks, SUV’s and sports cars.

Plus, it has a selection of quality used cars, including GM Certified.

Saul Botnick opened the dealership in 1922 and his son Richard is still involved with the business.

Dealer Principal Mark Sorochinsky bought a stake in 2008.

The business has been located on Front Street since the late 1950’s.

Sorochinsky says the name Botnick means quality and service to its loyal customers.

“It still has that warm feeling, it still has that feeling of a hometown dealer. People want to call us a Mon-and-Pop store, I’m okay with that because that means good personalized service and individual attention. And that’s what we pride ourselves on, being a family,” says Sorochinsky.

Sorochinsky says the dealerships longtime slogan, Believe It! has evolved into Believe in Botnick, reflecting the business’s trustworthiness.

He says his door is always open to customer questions or concerns.

The business will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in two years.

