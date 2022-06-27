ENDICOTT, NY – The Addiction Center of Broome County is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded nearly 50 years ago, ACBC has had 4 main locations under 4 different names.

It currently offers out-patient substance use disorder treatment at 3 sites in Binghamton, Endicott and Norwich.

Executive Director Carmela Pirich says that while alcoholism was a major driver in the early days of the organization, the number of people seeking treatment has increased as alcohol consumption has gone up during the pandemic.

Pirich says fentanyl and methamphetamine are driving more people to seek treatment and that her organization is seeing a lot more adolescents.

She says her staff of nearly 100 goes out of their way to assist clients with a focus on industry best practices.

“Making sure that the interventions that we are providing are evidence-based. That they are different interventions that have science and research behind them. We use right now at least 17 different evidence-based practices,” she said.

Included in the staff are 11 peer advocates, people who have lived experience with substance use disorder.

In addition to out-patient, the Addiction Center of Broome County conducts assessments, makes referrals to in-patient facilities in the region and beyond, conducts trainings for the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone and recently started a syringe exchange delivery service.

For more information, call 723-7308 or go to http://ACBCServices.org.