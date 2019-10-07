AM&T is the Business of the Week

BINGHAMTON N.Y – The Alliance for Manufacturing and Technology, or AM and T, is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.



The non-profit provides customized business and technical services to small and mid-sized manufacturers with fewer than 500 employees.

It is partially funded by the United States Department of Commerce and Empire State Development, allowing it to keep its fees to clients low.



It uses its own staff consultants as well as third party experts to offer assistance in process improvement, strategic planning, succession planning and sustainability.

Executive Director Carol Miller says her organization is working to better publicize the help it has to offer.

“Every project that we do with the organization is surveyed by an independent third party 6 to 9 months after the project is completed to ensure that it had results and that it had an impact with the organization. In the last 5 years, our clients have reported over $782 million of economic impact to their organization including $550 million in retained or created sales, 3900 jobs, either created or retained jobs, as well as other benefits and cost-avoidance improvements,” Miller said.



Miller says one of the biggest challenges facing manufacturers these days is workforce development.

She says her organization is trying to dispel the misconception that manufacturing jobs are dirty, dull and dangerous.

Miller says they require a fair amount of skill, are interesting and good-paying.

For more information, go to AMT-MEP.org