BINGHAMTON, NY(WIVT/WBGH) –

Wilson Dental was selected as the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the week.

Wilson Dental first opened its Binghamton office in 2008, and since then, has established four other locations, including Syracuse, Waverly, Freeville, and most recently, Rochester.

The public relations manager, Karyn Palmer says that Wilson is the dentist for the average working family.

The founder, Michael Wilson wanted to establish his practice somewhere that there was a need, and Binghamton was right fit.

Palmer says that Wilson is a one stop shop.

Palmer says, “From womb to tomb. So, we’re doing everything from babies first checkup, pediatric dentistry, we’re doing the x-rays we’re doing the cleanings, we’re doing the dentures. We also offer oral surgery, we also offer orthodontics. So, one stop shop, everything in house.”

Palmer says Wilson accepts all major insurances, but that it sets its rates based upon Medicaid and Child Health Plus.

You can fill out all of the new patient paperwork online, so you don’t have to wait when you come to the office.

Palmer says that Wilson also provides educational outreach programs focused on oral hygiene.

To find the new patient paperwork, and inquire about outreach programs, visit WilsonDentalNY.com.