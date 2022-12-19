JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Wegmans is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Originally founded as a produce wagon by brothers Walter and John Wegman in Rochester in 1916, the grocery chain has grown to 109 stores across the Northeast.

Since opening in August 1990, its Johnson City store on Harry L Drive has been one of Wegmans highest grossing locations.

The food mecca is known for its high quality produce, meats, fresh-caught seafood and artisan baked goods.

It also offers a wide range of takeout or eat-in prepared meals including authentic daily sushi, chef-prepared dinners, old fashioned subs, pizza and the Buzz coffee bar.

Store Manager Dave Orlovsky was an employee at the prepared salads station when the JC Wegmans first opened.

He says there’s a reason the company is consistently ranked as one of the best to work for.

“We make sure that we’re out there and we’re listening to our employees and giving them the respect they deserve because we wouldn’t be successful without those people. They’re very important to us and they need to know that they are important to us. So, we take the time to make sure they know that.”

Orlovsky says Wegmans just completed a major renovation and expansion which included increasing the seating area in the Market Cafe and repaving the parking lot.

Many of the other improvements are not public facing, such as an improved employee services section and kitchen modernization.

Orlovsky says customers can use the Meals 2 Go app for takeout or catering orders.