BINGHAMTON, NY – VINES is the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Business of the Week.

Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, or VINES, is a non-profit organization that has been around since 2007.

VINES offers 21 community gardens with approximately 480 raised beds where families can come and grow their own produce.

Executive Director, Amelia LoDolce thinks VINES is able to do what it does because of all of the volunteers that want to address important issues in their community.

“Food connects to so many different issues, I think that is just a really valuable topic to work on together to address many other challenges our communities face,” says LoDolce.

VINES offers a few different programs as well, one of them, Grow Binghamton Youth Club hires 25 young people from Binghamton to work on the Urban Farm and other gardens.

LoDolce adds that they are now hiring for the Grow Binghamton program.

If interested in learning more, you can call VINES at 205-8108 or visit VINESgardens.org.