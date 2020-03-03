Business of the Week: United Methodist Homes

TOWN OF DICKINSON – United Methodist Homes is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded in 1963, United Methodist Homes operates two campuses in Broome County, Elizabeth Church on Upper Front Street and Hilltop in Johnson City, plus facilities in Tunkhannock and Pittston, Pennsylvania.

Both campuses offer a continuum of care starting with independent living in either apartments or cottages, then assisted living and finally traditional skilled nursing.

Plus, United Methodist Homes has a home care division.

Elizabeth Church Manor Executive Director Vicky Morabito says her home’s experienced and dedicated staff deliver high-quality care.

“We are part of the community. A lot of the senior providers in the area have sold to out-of-town providers. I think being part of the community makes us special,” she said.

Morabito says United Methodist Homes has received a five star rating from the federal government.

She says both campuses in Broome County have a full-time chaplain, offering a Catholic mass and Protestant services, although residents are welcome regardless of faith.

For information on available beds and job opportunities, go to http://UnitedMethodistHomes.org.