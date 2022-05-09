BINGHAMTON, NY – UHS is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

UHS is our area’s largest provider of healthcare services with a broad range of specialties including cardiology, orthopedics, cancer care, neurosciences, pain management, sports medicine, psychiatry and substance use disorder treatment.

The chain was formed in 1981 with the merging of 3 local independent hospitals, Binghamton General, Wilson Memorial in Johnson City and Ideal Hospital in Endicott which was subsequently turned into a nursing home.

In the 1990’s, UHS added Chenango Memorial in Norwich and Delaware Valley in Walton.

At 6 thousand employees across the system, UHS is our region’s largest employer.

President and CEO John Carrigg says the workers have proved invaluable throughout the pandemic.