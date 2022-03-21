BINGHAMTON, NY – Tri-City Hearing in Vestal is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Tri-City offers hearing evaluations and a variety of hearing aids and amplification services.

The office opened in September 2017 and already expanded to a larger location a year and a half ago.

Tri-City has both an audiologist and a licensed hearing instrument specialist.

Director of Operations Cliff Carey says the practice gets consistently good reviews online.

“Our team is an exceptional team. They’ve been working together now in this location for 5 years, but have expertise that stretches back almost a full decade of servicing patients with hearing needs,” says Carey.

Carey says the practice saw a spike in customer demand during the pandemic as masks made many people’s hearing problems more acute due to muffled voices and the inability to read lips.

He says Tri-City may seek either a second location in Greater Binghamton or expand its existing location again.

For more information, go to Tri-CityHearing.com.