Business of the Week: The Doubletree by Hilton

BINGHAMTON, NY – The DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Binghamton is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Located on Water Street, it’s one of 2 full-service hotels in the area with a full restaurant and bar and 36,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space.

The DoubleTree also has its won on-site fitness facility with pool, the Riverwalk Athletic Club.

And it’s known for providing its overnight guests with a warm chocolate chip cookie upon arrival.

General Manager Mike Pemberton says his staff go above and beyond to make their customers’ stay enjoyable.

“I believe we have to earn every single room night that comes into this hotel. To do that, we need people that have that same heart for hospitality. With that said, people actually go out of their way to make people smile,” says Pemberton.

Pemberton says the hotel was hit hard by the pandemic but that room stays and convention bookings have returned to their pre-pandemic levels.

However, the hotel is still in need of workers, especially at the River Bistro restaurant which has not been able to fully reopen.

Pemberton says he significantly increased wages for workers so as to better attract candidates, as well as reward existing employees for their efforts through the pandemic.