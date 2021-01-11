Business of the Week: The Discovery Center

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Discovery Center is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The interactive children’s museum has been located at Ross Park in Binghamton since 1987.

In addition to the many themed hands-on displays, the Discovery Center boasts the outdoor Story Garden and it offers a variety of child care programs and special events.

The museum closed temporarily at the start of the pandemic, but the facility continued to care for children of essential workers.

The museum itself is back open at 25% capacity, and the center is operating at half staff 4 days a week.

Interim Executive Director Cheryl Dutko says in spite of that, the Discovery Center remains magical.

“The day that the museum opened, it was such a pleasure to see people coming in, and you knew they had smiles on their faces, and the rush to come in and be able to do something normal again. It was gratifying for the staff and for the visitors,” says Dutko.

The center also offers full museum rentals for private parties with limited attendance.

Child care for school-aged children is also open for students who are using virtual instruction.

More information at TheDiscoveryCenter.org.