BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Cone Connection Ice Cream Truck has been selected as the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the week.

The owner of The Cone Connection, Karissa Jones purchased the ice cream truck from a friend back in 2019. She says her and her sister had a childhood dream of owning a food truck, and she made that a reality.

Cone Connection offers pre-packaged goodies such as ice cream sandwiches, cookie sandwiches, and frozen lemonade. The truck offers more than 30 options, including accommodations for all dietary restrictions such as sugar, dairy, and nut free.

“Our products, since I’m dairy free, I want to make sure that I have the best dairy free options. And luckily, ten years ago, these were not an option. Like, if you were lactose intolerant ten years ago, there’s no way you’re going to get ice cream that tasted not like tofu,” said Jones.

Jones says that the season starts around April or May and closes in September or October.

She says that as the temperature rises, so does her business.

The Cone Connection caters to special events such as school functions, weddings and parties.

To reserve the truck and find out more, visit theconeconnection.com.