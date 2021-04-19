Business of the Week: The Broadway Diner

ENDWELL, NY – The Anastos family purchased the former Brothers 2 down the street 5 years ago and converted it into the Riverdale Banquet Hall.

John says customers have begun returning to prior levels and he’s thankful for the support they’ve received from the Endwell community.

The Broadway Diner’s current hours are 6:30 A-M to 8 P-M Monday through Saturday and 7 to 3 on Sundays.

The original rail car diner was moved from Johnson City to its current location on Watson Boulevard back in 1956 and has since been expanded on.

The Anastos family, STeve and Bessie and their 3 sons Leon, John and Jimmy, purchased the business in 1999.

The Broadway diner serves classic American fare along with some Italian and Greek specialties.

Plus, it offers all day breakfast.

Vice President John Anastos says that long before the pandemic, the diner was obsessed with cleanliness and sanitation.

“Detail is very important to me. Even how the plate looks, how the front looks, how the bathroom looks, how the food looks, how the kitchen looks. I’m constantly picking things up off the floor. Just detail, detail, paying attention to detail,” says Anastos.

The Anastos family purchased the former Brothers 2 down the street 5 years ago and converted it into the Riverdale Banquet Hall.

John says customers have begun returning to prior levels and he’s thankful for the support they’ve received from the Endwell community.

The Broadway Diner’s current hours are 6:30 A-M to 8 P-M Monday through Saturday and 7 to 3 on Sundays.