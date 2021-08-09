Business of the Week: Terry Burke Lighting, Sound, Audiovisual

BINGHAMTON, NY – Terry Burke: Lighting, Sound, Audiovisual is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Burke has been in this business for 53 years now, but owned the business for 43 years.

He says he loves the creativity and the experience that comes with the job.

He does everything from sound, lighting, screen projecting for all different types of events.

Burke covers events like weddings, corporate events, Spiedie fest, the Dicks Open and other festivals around the area.

“The area is awesome, there’s stuff going on all the time and there aren’t enough of us. We all help each other. I don’t really have competitors, I have friends,” says Burke.

Burke says he’s got to see a lot of interesting performances and experience things he would have never gotten to if it wasn’t for this job.

He usually collabs with similar businesses in the area for events.

For a full list of what Burke offers visit terryburke.net.