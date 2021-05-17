Business of the Week: Syracuse Technologies

LIVERPOOL, NY – Syracuse Technologies is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

‘Cuse Technologies has been around since 2009.

It focuses mainly on, AV and IT, as well as installation.

The AV team helps run large events, while the IT team helps set up video conferences and helps clients replace their outdated equipment.

Once the pandemic started and everyone began working from home, ‘Cuse Tech helped many companies get their employees set up to work safely and securely from their homes.

General Manager Sam Pearce says they pride themselves on their employees being cross trained.

“So that we can offer our clients the best solutions from big to local brands like Microsoft, but give you, give our clients the small business attention that they want,” says Pearce.

‘Cuse Tech has hundreds of clients throughout the Northeast.

It typically has about 10 to 12 employees at all times.

For more information on all Syracuse Technology offers go to CuseTech.com.