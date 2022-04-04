BINGHAMTON, NY – Synergy Athletics is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Joe Hashey started Synergy about 14 years ago, it has since grown into 3 locations and has about 600 members.

It offers personalized workouts based of your fitness level and personal goals, however you workout with a group of people at a time.

Synery has 3 uniques, personal fitness, life happens scheduling where members can go in and move their sessions around as needed and got your back promise where the staff at Synergy makes sure the members are supported mentally and physically.

Marketing and Sales Manager, Carly Fernald says if you’ve never been to a gym before and are feeling anxious, you aren’t alone.

“So many of our members are in that boat and they come in and they’re so glad they did. Sometimes it’s an emotional experience but you can truly change your life by taking a leap and by giving it a try and we’re here to support you no matter what you’ve done in the past in terms of fitness,” says Fernald.

Fernald adds that Synergy is currently doing its ‘spring into fitness’ promotion.

It’s a 3 week program including 3 workouts a week, she says it’s a great way to get a taste of Synergy to see if you would want to join.

To learn more visit SynergyFitnessTeam.com.