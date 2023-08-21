BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is recognizing Sweetay’s as the business of the week.

Sweetay’s is a family-owned catering business that specializes in everything sweet, such as custom cakes, and bread pudding, plus homemade soul food to go, including jerk chicken, steamed cabbage mac-n-cheese and potato salad.

Sweetay’s opened in 2021. Through a partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension and Taste New York, you can find Sweetay’s soul food to go boxes in the Taste New York building on Upper Front Street.

The owner, Chantay Skrine says that she’s been cooking since she was 16.

“The genuine love and affection that we put into what we do. That I put into what I do. I love to cook. I treat my food with respect and love. And it shows, when you taste something that I’ve prepared, it shows,” said Skrine.

Skrine says that she is looking into buying and operating a food truck and an additional ghost kitchen to prepare food in. Until then, you can find Sweetay’s products at the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market every Saturday.

To view the menu and check out catering options visit sweetaysllc.com.