Business of the Week: Superior Shine Auto Spa

BINGHAMTON, NY – Superior Shine Auto Spa is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Located at 404 Front Street in Vestal, it offers a variety of services from a basic hand wash or vacuum, to high end professional auto detailing.

It was established in 2010 and has 6 to 8 employees.

Superior Shine also offers reconditioning and cleaning of vehicles to get the paint back to that show room finish.

Owner Jay Christoff says they pride themselves on their attention to detail with each car.

“We focus on high quality. We want to make sure our customers are very happy with the work that we do here. When we pick up your vehicle, we spend a lot of time with you just going through the vehicle so we know what your expectations are and we want to make sure we exceed them when you pick up your vehicle,” says Christoff.

Christoff encourages everyone to check out the website for a list of all the different packages offered.

Go to SuperiorShineAutoSpa.com.

It’s open every Monday through Friday 8 to 5.