BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome Community College is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded as a New York State Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in 1946, the school is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

SUNY Broome offers a variety of 2 year or Associate’s degrees for students intending to transfer on to get their Bachelor’s or immediately enter the workforce.

It also offers a number of non-credit workforce training programs, even contracting with local employers to train their workers.

President Kevin Drumm says SUNY Broome gets major support from Broome County, local industry and the community at large.

“We have one of the top foundations in the United States for community college. We have among the best alumni support, which feeds into having one of the top community college foundations in the nation. That all comes from community support,” says Drumm.

According to the annual report for last school year, SUNY Broome had a budget of over 52 million dollars with a total enrollment of 77 hundred students and 750 employees.

For information on special 75th anniversary events taking place this school year, go to SUNYBroome.edu.