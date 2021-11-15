Business of the Week: Sunstream Corporation

BINGHAMTON, NY – Sunstream Corporation is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Sunstream specializes in asbestos abatement but also offers interior demolition and the removal of mold, lead and hazardous waste.

The company was started in 1983 selling solar panels and made the switch to asbestos work in the late 80’s.

Sunstream is employee-owned and governed by a 3 member board.

Vice President Pat Reardon says the 20 field workers and 8 office staff are highly motivated because they each have a stake in the business.

And he says they’re looking to hire more.

“Right now, we’re steady but we’re always accepting applications. We’re always looking to find workers. Being an employee-owned company, everybody who’s in our office here started out as a laborer and has worked their way up. So, it’s a great company to work for and move up in,” says Reardon.

Reardon says new employees must go through a variety of trainings, including a 40 hour New York State asbestos class.

Reardon says New York has the most stringent asbestos regulations in the country.

Asbestos, when airborne, is known to cause cancer and other diseases.